All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:55 AM

4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive

4230 East Mountain Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Mountain Park Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4230 East Mountain Sage Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in Mountain Park Ranch, this hillside residence boasts mountain views! Light and bright with open floor plan offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5bathrooms. Enter to soaring ceilings in the great room with gas fireplace. The upgraded, eat-in kitchen features include stainless appliances, granite, pantry andplenty of cabinetry for storage. Downstairs master suite with double door entry has private exit, spacious bath with granite, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Twospacious bedrooms and bathroom with vaulted ceilings upstairs. Backyard with covered patio, citrus trees, and view fence is perfect place to relax or entertain.Community has heated pool, spa, parks, tennis courts, and rec center. Excellent location with easy access to freeways, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have any available units?
4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have?
Some of 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive has a pool.
Does 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College