Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:27 PM

423 W Flower St

423 West Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

423 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/374e09e074 ----
This 1950\'s home has been completely remodeled! Complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile floors! Located just off 3rd Ave and Osborn it is only minutes from downtown, shopping, dining and freeways. City Tax plus 2% monthly admin fee - 4.3%

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount AvailablennnHelping Heroes Discount avai

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 W Flower St have any available units?
423 W Flower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 W Flower St have?
Some of 423 W Flower St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 W Flower St currently offering any rent specials?
423 W Flower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 W Flower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 W Flower St is pet friendly.
Does 423 W Flower St offer parking?
Yes, 423 W Flower St offers parking.
Does 423 W Flower St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 W Flower St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 W Flower St have a pool?
No, 423 W Flower St does not have a pool.
Does 423 W Flower St have accessible units?
No, 423 W Flower St does not have accessible units.
Does 423 W Flower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 W Flower St does not have units with dishwashers.

