4221 N 20th Street #3
Last updated February 17 2020 at 10:06 PM

4221 N 20th Street #3

4221 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4221 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
East Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
TOTALLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH DETACHED BUNGALOW! You will love this recently renovated property that features all detached single story bungalows. Unit upgrades include all new floors, cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full size stackable washer and dryer, LED canned lighting, subway tile backsplashes and showers, new windows and doors.
This detached bungalow truly feels like your own house. Located in the heart of Biltmore near Whole Foods, Biltmore Fashion Park, In N Out Burger, Grassroots Kitchen, Pizzeria Bianco, and many more. This perfect location offers convenient access to the 51, 10, and 202 freeways.

Water Sewer Trash Charge $50/Mo
Pet Rent $25/Mo
Phoenix City Sales Tax 2.3%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 N 20th Street #3 have any available units?
4221 N 20th Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 N 20th Street #3 have?
Some of 4221 N 20th Street #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 N 20th Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4221 N 20th Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 N 20th Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4221 N 20th Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4221 N 20th Street #3 offer parking?
No, 4221 N 20th Street #3 does not offer parking.
Does 4221 N 20th Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4221 N 20th Street #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 N 20th Street #3 have a pool?
No, 4221 N 20th Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4221 N 20th Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 4221 N 20th Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 N 20th Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 N 20th Street #3 has units with dishwashers.
