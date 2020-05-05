4217 North 64th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in Phoenix is more than meets the eye! The sleek and shining tile floors and wide open living spaces are sure to impress right when you walk through the front door! The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, as well as ample cabinet and counter space. The home features tile flooring throughout, including the bedrooms. The large backyard offers a covered patio for all your outdoors needs! This house at 4217 N 64th Ave in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home! *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.