All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4217 North 64th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4217 North 64th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4217 North 64th Avenue

4217 North 64th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4217 North 64th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath home in Phoenix is more than meets the eye! The sleek and shining tile floors and wide open living spaces are sure to impress right when you walk through the front door! The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, as well as ample cabinet and counter space. The home features tile flooring throughout, including the bedrooms. The large backyard offers a covered patio for all your outdoors needs! This house at 4217 N 64th Ave in Phoenix is ready for you to make it your new home!   *Pet-friendly* *Monthly city tax 2.3%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 North 64th Avenue have any available units?
4217 North 64th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4217 North 64th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4217 North 64th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 North 64th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4217 North 64th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4217 North 64th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4217 North 64th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4217 North 64th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4217 North 64th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 North 64th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4217 North 64th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4217 North 64th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4217 North 64th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 North 64th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 North 64th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 North 64th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 North 64th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College