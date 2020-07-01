4210 N 9 Th Avenue

Amenities
Check this quaint historic district home that's listed by Curt Rowe with Renters Warehouse. This home is $1,300.00 per month+ 4% tax. With a $1,300 refundable security deposit. it's little over 1000 sq ft 2 bed 1 bath features real hard wood floors, nice fireplace in living room, large back yard, enclosed laundry with washer & dryer included, gas stove, even has a spice closet in kitchen, plus a pantry, owner with take care of yard, large storage shed , 2-3 car carport. pet friendly with a $200 refundable pet deposit, Property is on irrigation so water services will need access to back yard. City of Phoenix rental taxes apply. NRF $150 lease admin fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply). Owner prefers longer term lease.