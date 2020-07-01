4210 N 9 Th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Check this quaint historic district home that's listed by Curt Rowe with Renters Warehouse. This home is $1,300.00 per month+ 4% tax. With a $1,300 refundable security deposit. it's little over 1000 sq ft 2 bed 1 bath features real hard wood floors, nice fireplace in living room, large back yard, enclosed laundry with washer & dryer included, gas stove, even has a spice closet in kitchen, plus a pantry, owner with take care of yard, large storage shed , 2-3 car carport. pet friendly with a $200 refundable pet deposit, Property is on irrigation so water services will need access to back yard. City of Phoenix rental taxes apply. NRF $150 lease admin fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply). Owner prefers longer term lease.