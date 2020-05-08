All apartments in Phoenix
4207 N. 74th Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:53 AM

4207 N. 74th Drive

4207 North 74th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4207 North 74th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Must see 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Home was remodeled a few years back. Will update pictures soon.

Close to schools and shopping. Two miles from both 101 & I-10 freeways.
3 Bedrooms
1350 Sf - Lots of Tile - Pictures are older will post new pictures soon - Block Construction - Separately Fenced pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 N. 74th Drive have any available units?
4207 N. 74th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 N. 74th Drive have?
Some of 4207 N. 74th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 N. 74th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4207 N. 74th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 N. 74th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4207 N. 74th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4207 N. 74th Drive offer parking?
No, 4207 N. 74th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4207 N. 74th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 N. 74th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 N. 74th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4207 N. 74th Drive has a pool.
Does 4207 N. 74th Drive have accessible units?
No, 4207 N. 74th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 N. 74th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 N. 74th Drive has units with dishwashers.
