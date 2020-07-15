4202 N 64TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

This beautiful 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom furnished French Country style home in the community of Arcadia is very private and located perfectly for easy access to local events, fine dining/shopping, nightlife, world class golf and much more! You will find multi-use pathways perfect for biking, jogging, and walking, and some beautiful architecture of the surrounding homes in Arcadia. You are walking distance from the popular camelback mountain hiking trails, and a short bicycle ride to Old Town Scottsdale.The beautifully designed interior space has been professionally furnished with luxurious furnishings, stylish accessories, and distinguished wall art to maximize comfort and luxury.