Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home with a sparkling blue pool ready for a new tenant. 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage located within minutes to Arizona State Route 101 and Piestewa 51 freeway. Beautiful interior throughout with a flowing floor plan. Lots of entertaining space with tons of natural light. Open concept kitchen which features stylish counter-tops and backsplash. The backyard features a large covered patio and sparkling pool.