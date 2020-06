Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great single level 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Phoenix. Good location right off 101 freeway. End unit across street from pool area and green belt. Vinyl wood flooring in all rooms, no carpet. Nice patio off master bedroom. Kitchen has granite counters. Side by side fridge and washer and dryer. A must see unit.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.