420 W Flower St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fire pit bbq/grill bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill

Gorgeous Fully Furnished 3 Bd 2 Bath Vacation Home! - Fully remodeled and furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in central Phoenix available for monthly rental. Easy access to downtown, midtown, and uptown shopping, restaurants, ballparks, art museum, parks, and music venues. Brand new kitchen with new appliances, counter tops, and cabinets. Coffee machine is ready to go and the kitchen has everything you need to start cooking. Sliding doors open extra wide to the great yard with gas grill and fire pit. Master bedroom is roomy and calm, with a brand new bathroom complete with rainfall shower head, his and hers sinks, and relaxing over-sized bathtub. guest bedroom is cozy with all new fixtures and furnishings, and the third bedroom is an office with a sofa bed. Great for entertaining and enjoying the Phoenix weather in a quiet neighborhood that is within minutes of so much that Phoenix has to offer.

30 day minimum rentals, please.

Pets per lessor approval.

Call, text, or email Tom at 602-708-1635, tom@phoenixprestigere.com



REALTOR



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4586154)