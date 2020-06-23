All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

420 W Flower St

420 West Flower Street · (602) 708-1635
Location

420 West Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 420 W Flower St · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
bbq/grill
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
Gorgeous Fully Furnished 3 Bd 2 Bath Vacation Home! - Fully remodeled and furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in central Phoenix available for monthly rental. Easy access to downtown, midtown, and uptown shopping, restaurants, ballparks, art museum, parks, and music venues. Brand new kitchen with new appliances, counter tops, and cabinets. Coffee machine is ready to go and the kitchen has everything you need to start cooking. Sliding doors open extra wide to the great yard with gas grill and fire pit. Master bedroom is roomy and calm, with a brand new bathroom complete with rainfall shower head, his and hers sinks, and relaxing over-sized bathtub. guest bedroom is cozy with all new fixtures and furnishings, and the third bedroom is an office with a sofa bed. Great for entertaining and enjoying the Phoenix weather in a quiet neighborhood that is within minutes of so much that Phoenix has to offer.
30 day minimum rentals, please.
Pets per lessor approval.
Call, text, or email Tom at 602-708-1635, tom@phoenixprestigere.com

REALTOR

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4586154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 W Flower St have any available units?
420 W Flower St has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 W Flower St have?
Some of 420 W Flower St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 W Flower St currently offering any rent specials?
420 W Flower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 W Flower St pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 W Flower St is pet friendly.
Does 420 W Flower St offer parking?
No, 420 W Flower St does not offer parking.
Does 420 W Flower St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 W Flower St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 W Flower St have a pool?
No, 420 W Flower St does not have a pool.
Does 420 W Flower St have accessible units?
No, 420 W Flower St does not have accessible units.
Does 420 W Flower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 W Flower St does not have units with dishwashers.
