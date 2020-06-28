Rent Calculator
4169 N 16TH Drive
4169 N 16TH Drive
4169 North 16th Drive
Location
4169 North 16th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Bel Air
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
LIKE NEW INSIDE, FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING, DUEL PANE WINDOWS, NEWER AC,NO HOA, EXTERIOR NEWLY STUCCOED !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive have any available units?
4169 N 16TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4169 N 16TH Drive have?
Some of 4169 N 16TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4169 N 16TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4169 N 16TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4169 N 16TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4169 N 16TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4169 N 16TH Drive offers parking.
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4169 N 16TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4169 N 16TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4169 N 16TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4169 N 16TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
