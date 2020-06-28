All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

4169 N 16TH Drive

4169 North 16th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4169 North 16th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Bel Air

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
LIKE NEW INSIDE, FRESH PAINT, NEW FLOORING, DUEL PANE WINDOWS, NEWER AC,NO HOA, EXTERIOR NEWLY STUCCOED !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4169 N 16TH Drive have any available units?
4169 N 16TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4169 N 16TH Drive have?
Some of 4169 N 16TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4169 N 16TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4169 N 16TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4169 N 16TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4169 N 16TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4169 N 16TH Drive offers parking.
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4169 N 16TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4169 N 16TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4169 N 16TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4169 N 16TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4169 N 16TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
