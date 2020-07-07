4164 East Wayland Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 2/2 home with vaulted ceilings, updated paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, community pool, 2 car garage, private patio with expansive backyard, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording orcontent of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.