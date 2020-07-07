All apartments in Phoenix
Location

4164 East Wayland Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level phoenix 2/2 home with vaulted ceilings, updated paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, community pool, 2 car garage, private patio with expansive backyard, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording orcontent of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4164 East Wayland Road have any available units?
4164 East Wayland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4164 East Wayland Road have?
Some of 4164 East Wayland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4164 East Wayland Road currently offering any rent specials?
4164 East Wayland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4164 East Wayland Road pet-friendly?
No, 4164 East Wayland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4164 East Wayland Road offer parking?
Yes, 4164 East Wayland Road offers parking.
Does 4164 East Wayland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4164 East Wayland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4164 East Wayland Road have a pool?
Yes, 4164 East Wayland Road has a pool.
Does 4164 East Wayland Road have accessible units?
No, 4164 East Wayland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4164 East Wayland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4164 East Wayland Road does not have units with dishwashers.

