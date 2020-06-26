All apartments in Phoenix
4151 West Hearn Road
Last updated July 18 2019 at 9:12 PM

4151 West Hearn Road

4151 West Hearn Road · No Longer Available
Location

4151 West Hearn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-In ready home centrally located at 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix, just minutes from the I-17 and Loop 101 freeways. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is 1,570 square feet and includes a spacious living area, large backyard, and a two car garage. The house has tile throughout and a fresh coat of paint with all maintenance items taken care of. The rent is $1,400 per month plus local taxes and a $1,800 security deposit is due at move-in. A fridge is included with renting the property, a washer and dryer will need to be provided by the tenant. We allow pets but do have breed restrictions. Pet rent is $20 per month per pet and there is refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet and a non-refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet. Each adult that will be living in the household will need to fill out an application which is $40 per person. Rent and service issues are conveniently taken care of through a system called rent manager.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4151 West Hearn Road have any available units?
4151 West Hearn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4151 West Hearn Road have?
Some of 4151 West Hearn Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4151 West Hearn Road currently offering any rent specials?
4151 West Hearn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4151 West Hearn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4151 West Hearn Road is pet friendly.
Does 4151 West Hearn Road offer parking?
Yes, 4151 West Hearn Road offers parking.
Does 4151 West Hearn Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4151 West Hearn Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4151 West Hearn Road have a pool?
No, 4151 West Hearn Road does not have a pool.
Does 4151 West Hearn Road have accessible units?
No, 4151 West Hearn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4151 West Hearn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4151 West Hearn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
