4151 West Hearn Road

Move-In ready home centrally located at 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix, just minutes from the I-17 and Loop 101 freeways. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house is 1,570 square feet and includes a spacious living area, large backyard, and a two car garage. The house has tile throughout and a fresh coat of paint with all maintenance items taken care of. The rent is $1,400 per month plus local taxes and a $1,800 security deposit is due at move-in. A fridge is included with renting the property, a washer and dryer will need to be provided by the tenant. We allow pets but do have breed restrictions. Pet rent is $20 per month per pet and there is refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet and a non-refundable pet deposit of $150 per pet. Each adult that will be living in the household will need to fill out an application which is $40 per person. Rent and service issues are conveniently taken care of through a system called rent manager.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.