4143 North 73rd Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:46 AM

4143 North 73rd Avenue

4143 North 73rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4143 North 73rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just Remodeled, Bathrooms Remodeled, New Showers, tile, Freshly Painted, title throughout the house. Big living room with a lot of space for a family gathering. Storage area, Upgraded Kitchen, Upgraded Counter Tops and nice appliances. Two Car Garage spaces. Come and see it today before is gone

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions),
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.
$10 Renters Insurance.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 North 73rd Avenue have any available units?
4143 North 73rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4143 North 73rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4143 North 73rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 North 73rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 North 73rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4143 North 73rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4143 North 73rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 4143 North 73rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 North 73rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 North 73rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 4143 North 73rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4143 North 73rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4143 North 73rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 North 73rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 North 73rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4143 North 73rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4143 North 73rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
