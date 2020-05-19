4143 North 73rd Avenue

Amenities
Just Remodeled, Bathrooms Remodeled, New Showers, tile, Freshly Painted, title throughout the house. Big living room with a lot of space for a family gathering. Storage area, Upgraded Kitchen, Upgraded Counter Tops and nice appliances. Two Car Garage spaces. Come and see it today before is gone
Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,
$45 application fee per adult,
$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions),
$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable
$250 One time Management Fee,
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),
City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.
$10 Renters Insurance.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.