4143 North 73rd Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just Remodeled, Bathrooms Remodeled, New Showers, tile, Freshly Painted, title throughout the house. Big living room with a lot of space for a family gathering. Storage area, Upgraded Kitchen, Upgraded Counter Tops and nice appliances. Two Car Garage spaces. Come and see it today before is gone



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent,

$45 application fee per adult,

$300 pet fee Refundable (some breed restrictions),

$300 Cleaning Fee Refundable

$250 One time Management Fee,

12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated.),

City Taxes between 1.8% to 2.5 Depending on the city.

$10 Renters Insurance.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.