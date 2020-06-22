All apartments in Phoenix
4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive
4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive

4140 West El Caminito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4140 West El Caminito Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,906 sq ft of living space. Features include plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive have any available units?
4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive have?
Some of 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive does offer parking.
Does 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive have a pool?
No, 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive have accessible units?
No, 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4140 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
