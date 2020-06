Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This 1550 sq ft home has a spacious floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. One of the bedrooms can be used as an office. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, range,oven and refrigerator included. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included! Carpet and tile flooring throughout. Large enclosed backyard! Your pet is welcomed! Close to shopping and restaurants!



