4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great rental home in this central location! Spacious light & bright living room area, large master suite w/ room for sitting area and newly remodeled bathroom. Two smaller bedrooms separated on opposite side of the house, share a full remodeled bath. Kitchen w/all newer appliances opens into dining/family room. Bonus/family room, perfect for entertaining space. Ceiling fans, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Includes a screened Arizona room with Saltillo tile. Like new washer/dryer are included. Fully fenced backyard Includes 2 sheds for extra storage. Property is presently having some updates made, a new fence and master bath remodel. Please take this into consideration when viewing. Tenants are responsible for landscaping maintena