All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue

4138 East Joan De Arc Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Paradise Valley Oasis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4138 East Joan De Arc Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great rental home in this central location! Spacious light & bright living room area, large master suite w/ room for sitting area and newly remodeled bathroom. Two smaller bedrooms separated on opposite side of the house, share a full remodeled bath. Kitchen w/all newer appliances opens into dining/family room. Bonus/family room, perfect for entertaining space. Ceiling fans, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Includes a screened Arizona room with Saltillo tile. Like new washer/dryer are included. Fully fenced backyard Includes 2 sheds for extra storage. Property is presently having some updates made, a new fence and master bath remodel. Please take this into consideration when viewing. Tenants are responsible for landscaping maintena

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue have any available units?
4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue have?
Some of 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue offer parking?
No, 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue have a pool?
No, 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4138 E Joan de Arc Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College