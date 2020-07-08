All apartments in Phoenix
4137 West Woodridge Drive
4137 West Woodridge Drive

4137 West Woodridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4137 West Woodridge Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Desert Pines

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state may be subject to a monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 West Woodridge Drive have any available units?
4137 West Woodridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4137 West Woodridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4137 West Woodridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 West Woodridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4137 West Woodridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4137 West Woodridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4137 West Woodridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4137 West Woodridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 West Woodridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 West Woodridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4137 West Woodridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4137 West Woodridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4137 West Woodridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 West Woodridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4137 West Woodridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4137 West Woodridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4137 West Woodridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

