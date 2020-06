4136 W MEDLOCK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME TO THIS RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, FEATURING NEW TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. EASY TO MAINTAIN INSIDE AND OUT! THE KITCHEN COMES COMPLETE WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, STYLISH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND LARGE PANTRY. HUGE BACKYARD WITH NORTH FACING COVERED PATIO, ROLL AWAY GATE, AND ONE COVERED PARKING SPACE. MASTER SUITE FEATURES HIS AND HER CLOSETS. CEILING FANS, FRESH PAINT, AND NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS MUST SEE! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.