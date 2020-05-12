All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:27 AM

4136 North 17th Street

4136 N 17th St · No Longer Available
Location

4136 N 17th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Holding Deposit in Place**

2 Bedroom Single Family Home, fully detached with no shared walls with neighbors! Available for move at End of May 2019. or June 1

Private country-like setting in the heart of CENTRAL PHOENIX! A/C, Gas Range, Fridge, Private Laundry Hookups, private storage, tub, Private Carport. New tile throughout. Fenced patio.

Close to Highway 51, Biltmore Shopping, Camelback Corridor, Whole Foods, a great Restaurants, and shopping!

Truly a private hidden gem in the heart of Central Phoenix. Application: https://tinyurl.com/y5vw7knj

$1220 + $30 water/sewer/trash/landscaping. Utilities are APS & Southwest Gas. Call or text 52O-- 276-- 26O6. Please include your telephone number in your email inquiry.

Located in the Madison School District! Voted a top school district. Also close to VA Medical Center, Children's Hospital, and Indian Medical Center.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4136-n-17th-st-phoenix-az-85016-usa-unit-n-a/90c0843e-cd0d-429b-9e7d-7f877fc61007

(RLNE4854497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

