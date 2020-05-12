4136 North 17th Street

Amenities
**Holding Deposit in Place**
2 Bedroom Single Family Home, fully detached with no shared walls with neighbors! Available for move at End of May 2019. or June 1
Private country-like setting in the heart of CENTRAL PHOENIX! A/C, Gas Range, Fridge, Private Laundry Hookups, private storage, tub, Private Carport. New tile throughout. Fenced patio.
Close to Highway 51, Biltmore Shopping, Camelback Corridor, Whole Foods, a great Restaurants, and shopping!
Truly a private hidden gem in the heart of Central Phoenix. Application: https://tinyurl.com/y5vw7knj
$1220 + $30 water/sewer/trash/landscaping. Utilities are APS & Southwest Gas. Call or text 52O-- 276-- 26O6. Please include your telephone number in your email inquiry.
Located in the Madison School District! Voted a top school district. Also close to VA Medical Center, Children's Hospital, and Indian Medical Center.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4136-n-17th-st-phoenix-az-85016-usa-unit-n-a/90c0843e-cd0d-429b-9e7d-7f877fc61007
(RLNE4854497)