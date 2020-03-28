All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:03 PM

4135 North Monterosa Circle

4135 North Monterosa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4135 North Monterosa Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Town-home ready for immediate move-in! Home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, 2 Car Carport assigned to the unit! Open concept floor plan, wall to wall carpeting in living room and bedrooms, Spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry and counter top space. Cozy dining room opens to the kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms are upstairs and the master has a walking closet. Community is close to everything shopping, schools and much more.

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 North Monterosa Circle have any available units?
4135 North Monterosa Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4135 North Monterosa Circle have?
Some of 4135 North Monterosa Circle's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4135 North Monterosa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4135 North Monterosa Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 North Monterosa Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4135 North Monterosa Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4135 North Monterosa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4135 North Monterosa Circle offers parking.
Does 4135 North Monterosa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4135 North Monterosa Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 North Monterosa Circle have a pool?
No, 4135 North Monterosa Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4135 North Monterosa Circle have accessible units?
No, 4135 North Monterosa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 North Monterosa Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4135 North Monterosa Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
