4135 North Monterosa Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Town-home ready for immediate move-in! Home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, 2 Car Carport assigned to the unit! Open concept floor plan, wall to wall carpeting in living room and bedrooms, Spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry and counter top space. Cozy dining room opens to the kitchen and living room. Both bedrooms are upstairs and the master has a walking closet. Community is close to everything shopping, schools and much more.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

