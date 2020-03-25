All apartments in Phoenix
4129 E PALO VERDE Drive

4129 East Palo Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4129 East Palo Verde Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Impossible to find half acre cul-de-sac lot in the prestigous Short Hills community. This home features a unique blend of modern updates and timeless architecture. Current owners have done tons of updating since they have owned it including a compete remodel of the guest quarters. When you step into the home you will notice the attention to detail and high end features including a cooks kitchen with gourmet appliances. The flow from inside to out is an entertainer's dream and the backyard and pool have been completely remodeled, there are even views of praying monk. The master bedroom and bath are reminiscent of a spa. The home has been updated and remodeled in such a way as to maintain the character but provide the features and upgrades you would expect in a new home.Rest and relax in Rest and relax in this deep vessel bathtub or revel in the walk-in generously sized shower. Large laundry room, Sauna, and additional kitchen! Step outside to the heirloom rose garden sanctuary, pool, spa and sheer beauty! Mountain views, massive patio and custom out building provide your own personal retreat. So many upgrades too list! Put this at the top of your list to see today! Schedule your tour, dont delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive have any available units?
4129 E PALO VERDE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive have?
Some of 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4129 E PALO VERDE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive offers parking.
Does 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive has a pool.
Does 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4129 E PALO VERDE Drive has units with dishwashers.
