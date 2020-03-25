4129 E PALO VERDE Drive

Amenities

Impossible to find half acre cul-de-sac lot in the prestigous Short Hills community. This home features a unique blend of modern updates and timeless architecture. Current owners have done tons of updating since they have owned it including a compete remodel of the guest quarters. When you step into the home you will notice the attention to detail and high end features including a cooks kitchen with gourmet appliances. The flow from inside to out is an entertainer's dream and the backyard and pool have been completely remodeled, there are even views of praying monk. The master bedroom and bath are reminiscent of a spa. The home has been updated and remodeled in such a way as to maintain the character but provide the features and upgrades you would expect in a new home.Rest and relax in Rest and relax in this deep vessel bathtub or revel in the walk-in generously sized shower. Large laundry room, Sauna, and additional kitchen! Step outside to the heirloom rose garden sanctuary, pool, spa and sheer beauty! Mountain views, massive patio and custom out building provide your own personal retreat. So many upgrades too list! Put this at the top of your list to see today! Schedule your tour, dont delay!