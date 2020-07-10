All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4128 W GARY Way
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

4128 W GARY Way

4128 West Gary Way · No Longer Available
Location

4128 West Gary Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lightly lived in since late 2016. Beautiful cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 3 Car Tandem Garage, Walk-In Laundry Room, Pristine Master Shower. Tile in Main Living Area, Carpet in Bedrooms, Newer everything! Light Bright, North/South Facing. Walk to nearby schools including Heritage Academy. Convenient to downtown, hospitals, sports venues, Sky Harbor International Airport. Unfurnished Home. Landlord seeking tenants for 12 month lease, non-smokers, no cats, smaller, non-attack dog breed okay, good credit, 3x the monthly rent in income, good rental history. Due to COVID 19 Protocol Please Contact Your Realtor to See This Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 W GARY Way have any available units?
4128 W GARY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 W GARY Way have?
Some of 4128 W GARY Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 W GARY Way currently offering any rent specials?
4128 W GARY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 W GARY Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4128 W GARY Way is pet friendly.
Does 4128 W GARY Way offer parking?
Yes, 4128 W GARY Way offers parking.
Does 4128 W GARY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 W GARY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 W GARY Way have a pool?
No, 4128 W GARY Way does not have a pool.
Does 4128 W GARY Way have accessible units?
No, 4128 W GARY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 W GARY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 W GARY Way has units with dishwashers.

