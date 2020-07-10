4128 W GARY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lightly lived in since late 2016. Beautiful cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 3 Car Tandem Garage, Walk-In Laundry Room, Pristine Master Shower. Tile in Main Living Area, Carpet in Bedrooms, Newer everything! Light Bright, North/South Facing. Walk to nearby schools including Heritage Academy. Convenient to downtown, hospitals, sports venues, Sky Harbor International Airport. Unfurnished Home. Landlord seeking tenants for 12 month lease, non-smokers, no cats, smaller, non-attack dog breed okay, good credit, 3x the monthly rent in income, good rental history. Due to COVID 19 Protocol Please Contact Your Realtor to See This Home.