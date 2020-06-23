All apartments in Phoenix
4128 W Butler Dr
4128 W Butler Dr

4128 West Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4128 West Butler Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredibly clean home is a first time rental with tons of upgrades. Features include custom paint, tile & laminate flooring, completely re-done kitchen with marble counters, tile back-splash & stainless steel appliances! 3 spacious bedrooms plus a large add-on back room leading to laundry room with tons of space & cabinets. Hall bath is fantastic with new vanity & tile shower. Huge backyard has lush landscaping, built-in grill, grass, trees & backs to alley. One pet under 40 lbs will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 W Butler Dr have any available units?
4128 W Butler Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 W Butler Dr have?
Some of 4128 W Butler Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 W Butler Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4128 W Butler Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 W Butler Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4128 W Butler Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4128 W Butler Dr offer parking?
No, 4128 W Butler Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4128 W Butler Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 W Butler Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 W Butler Dr have a pool?
No, 4128 W Butler Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4128 W Butler Dr have accessible units?
No, 4128 W Butler Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 W Butler Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 W Butler Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
