4128 W Butler Dr

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Incredibly clean home is a first time rental with tons of upgrades. Features include custom paint, tile & laminate flooring, completely re-done kitchen with marble counters, tile back-splash & stainless steel appliances! 3 spacious bedrooms plus a large add-on back room leading to laundry room with tons of space & cabinets. Hall bath is fantastic with new vanity & tile shower. Huge backyard has lush landscaping, built-in grill, grass, trees & backs to alley. One pet under 40 lbs will be considered.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.