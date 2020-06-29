All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4127 East Glenhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4127 East Glenhaven Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:32 PM

4127 East Glenhaven Drive

4127 East Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4127 East Glenhaven Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Check out my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dnxtxUqnt9X

4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, freshly painted, open floorplan & solar panels to keep utility costs low! Located Near I-10 and Chandler Blvd! Updated master bath with walk-in shower. Bamboo flooring and shutters T/O. Nice low maintenance backyard w/ covered patio. 2 car garage plus an area for extra storage. 3 Parking Spaces in Driveway. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, & Freeway. Move-in Ready!

To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,849, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,311.25, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 East Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
4127 East Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 East Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 4127 East Glenhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 East Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4127 East Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 East Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4127 East Glenhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4127 East Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4127 East Glenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 4127 East Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 East Glenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 East Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 4127 East Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4127 East Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 4127 East Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 East Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 East Glenhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
East 3434
3434 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College