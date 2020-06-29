4127 East Glenhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Check out my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dnxtxUqnt9X



4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, freshly painted, open floorplan & solar panels to keep utility costs low! Located Near I-10 and Chandler Blvd! Updated master bath with walk-in shower. Bamboo flooring and shutters T/O. Nice low maintenance backyard w/ covered patio. 2 car garage plus an area for extra storage. 3 Parking Spaces in Driveway. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, & Freeway. Move-in Ready!



To schedule a self-tour call 480-586-2666. For availability or questions text Shannon 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To apply or view all available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,849, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,311.25, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.