Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4127 E PINTO Lane
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

4127 E PINTO Lane

4127 East Pinto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4127 East Pinto Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great location, a beautifully updated home on a quiet cul-de-sac, walk-in shower in the remodeled master bath, kitchen with expanded beautiful cabinets, an enlarged island, granite counters and the beautiful black appliances. The same granite counters are in all Baths. Tile throughout downstairs. Upstairs has a great loft for Office or kids space with new tile in baths & new carpet elsewhere. The master suite includes a balcony patio & designer Walk-in shower. The extra size lot backs south & has a big Backyard. No Two-stories behind. This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 E PINTO Lane have any available units?
4127 E PINTO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4127 E PINTO Lane have?
Some of 4127 E PINTO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 E PINTO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4127 E PINTO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 E PINTO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4127 E PINTO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4127 E PINTO Lane offer parking?
No, 4127 E PINTO Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4127 E PINTO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 E PINTO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 E PINTO Lane have a pool?
No, 4127 E PINTO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4127 E PINTO Lane have accessible units?
No, 4127 E PINTO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 E PINTO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4127 E PINTO Lane has units with dishwashers.

