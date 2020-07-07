4127 E PINTO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great location, a beautifully updated home on a quiet cul-de-sac, walk-in shower in the remodeled master bath, kitchen with expanded beautiful cabinets, an enlarged island, granite counters and the beautiful black appliances. The same granite counters are in all Baths. Tile throughout downstairs. Upstairs has a great loft for Office or kids space with new tile in baths & new carpet elsewhere. The master suite includes a balcony patio & designer Walk-in shower. The extra size lot backs south & has a big Backyard. No Two-stories behind. This home has it all!