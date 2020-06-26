All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4123 E Nancy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4123 E Nancy Lane
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

4123 E Nancy Lane

4123 East Nancy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4123 East Nancy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Braemar South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Available: August 1st. Beautiful 4bed 2bath with private pool. Tile through out the whole house. Ceiling fans in every room. New windows and blinds. 2 Sliding doors to exit into the backyard. Pebble tek pool with self cleaner and professionally clean by pool cleaning company. 4% taxes charge. $50 fee per applicant anyone 18 years or older per household. No Pets. Credit check and background check will be used. No section 8 available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 E Nancy Lane have any available units?
4123 E Nancy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4123 E Nancy Lane have?
Some of 4123 E Nancy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4123 E Nancy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4123 E Nancy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 E Nancy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4123 E Nancy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4123 E Nancy Lane offer parking?
No, 4123 E Nancy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4123 E Nancy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 E Nancy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 E Nancy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4123 E Nancy Lane has a pool.
Does 4123 E Nancy Lane have accessible units?
No, 4123 E Nancy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 E Nancy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4123 E Nancy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Altitude Sixteen 75
1675 E Morten Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College