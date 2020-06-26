4123 E Nancy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Available: August 1st. Beautiful 4bed 2bath with private pool. Tile through out the whole house. Ceiling fans in every room. New windows and blinds. 2 Sliding doors to exit into the backyard. Pebble tek pool with self cleaner and professionally clean by pool cleaning company. 4% taxes charge. $50 fee per applicant anyone 18 years or older per household. No Pets. Credit check and background check will be used. No section 8 available.