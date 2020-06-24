All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4121 E Nighthawk Way

4121 E Nighthawk Way · No Longer Available
Location

4121 E Nighthawk Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully upgraded Pool home that has it all! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths + separate office; formal living room and dining room with adjoining fireplace, family room of upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen that leads to your gorgeous backyard with pool/spa, upgraded tile and synthetic grass for easy care. Master bedroom suite with double door entry, large soaking tub, double vanity, 2 closets with closet systems & double french doors that lead to pool/backyard. Laundry room with front loading washer/dryer and utility sink; 2 car attached garage. Income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores; no evictions. $1795 rent + 4% tax; $1795 security deposit; $150 one-time admin fee; $55.00 app fee/per adult. Pets are accepted, depending on size & breed with $250 non-refundable pet fee/per pet. Owner pays for Pool service. SCHEDULE SHOWING HERE: https://showmojo.com/l/9fc745001b/4121-e-nighthawk-way-phoenix-az-85048

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 E Nighthawk Way have any available units?
4121 E Nighthawk Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 E Nighthawk Way have?
Some of 4121 E Nighthawk Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 E Nighthawk Way currently offering any rent specials?
4121 E Nighthawk Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 E Nighthawk Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 E Nighthawk Way is pet friendly.
Does 4121 E Nighthawk Way offer parking?
Yes, 4121 E Nighthawk Way offers parking.
Does 4121 E Nighthawk Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4121 E Nighthawk Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 E Nighthawk Way have a pool?
Yes, 4121 E Nighthawk Way has a pool.
Does 4121 E Nighthawk Way have accessible units?
No, 4121 E Nighthawk Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 E Nighthawk Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 E Nighthawk Way does not have units with dishwashers.
