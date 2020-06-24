Amenities

Beautifully upgraded Pool home that has it all! 3 bedrooms and 2 baths + separate office; formal living room and dining room with adjoining fireplace, family room of upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen that leads to your gorgeous backyard with pool/spa, upgraded tile and synthetic grass for easy care. Master bedroom suite with double door entry, large soaking tub, double vanity, 2 closets with closet systems & double french doors that lead to pool/backyard. Laundry room with front loading washer/dryer and utility sink; 2 car attached garage. Income must be 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores; no evictions. $1795 rent + 4% tax; $1795 security deposit; $150 one-time admin fee; $55.00 app fee/per adult. Pets are accepted, depending on size & breed with $250 non-refundable pet fee/per pet. Owner pays for Pool service. SCHEDULE SHOWING HERE: https://showmojo.com/l/9fc745001b/4121-e-nighthawk-way-phoenix-az-85048