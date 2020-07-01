412 North 17th Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

NO APPLICATION FEES - LOOKING FOR RIGHT TENANT



Hello - My name is Philip and I'm the landlord, not a property management company. I tell you this because I'm more interested in finding the right long-term tenant, not making $1,000 on 20 applications.



This property is fantastic and beautiful! This property was completely remodeled over the past six months.



I'm in search for the right people to live in this community, not just rent it to the first person that applies. I've learned the hard way, if I rent a place to the wrong person, it will change the dynamics of our entire community.



Here are some important point to understand about me and my process:



* All the units are on lock-box, so easy to see and view. However, before anyone sees the units, we need to talk, so please call. Let's have a conversation first, then we can take the next step.



* You don't need the perfect credit score. If you are a hard-working person, I'll make it work for you.



* If you don't have all the money for a security deposit, that's fine too. We can work something out and it can be paid over time.



* I love pets and do not charge pet rent. There is a pet cleaning fee.



* Each month, all units in all our properties are sprayed for bugs each month. There is no charge for this.



* As I said, you do not need to pay an application fees. Too many property management companies treat application fees as a profit center, not me.



* Past evictions are okay, with compensating factors.



* If you prefer to meet in person, no problem, I'm near the property every week.



* If this property doesn't work for you, here is a website for other units I have for rent. https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home



* We have onsite storage rental available, so you don't need to rent a storage unit off-site. If we don't have one, we can build one for you.



* If you would like to submit an application, you can do so here: https://jp2rentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



Thank you and I look forward to meeting you!



Philip | John Paul II Holding Company