This is a 1,440 sq ft masonry garage; large enough to accommodate 8 cars. The garage is fully air conditioned. Can be used as a studio, workshop, warehouse, storage. Conveniently located close to transportation & SR-51. Just minutes to ASU Downtown Campus, Sky Harbor Airport, shopping Chain link fences area for side and rear yard. Shaded Carport and driveway for parking.