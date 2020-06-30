All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
4115 West Pasadena Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4115 West Pasadena Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 9:07 PM

4115 West Pasadena Avenue

4115 West Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4115 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4115 West Pasadena Avenue have any available units?
4115 West Pasadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4115 West Pasadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4115 West Pasadena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 West Pasadena Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 West Pasadena Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4115 West Pasadena Avenue offer parking?
No, 4115 West Pasadena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4115 West Pasadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 West Pasadena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 West Pasadena Avenue have a pool?
No, 4115 West Pasadena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4115 West Pasadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4115 West Pasadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 West Pasadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 West Pasadena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4115 West Pasadena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4115 West Pasadena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with PoolPhoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College