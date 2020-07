Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Pride of ownership abounds in this beautiful home that shows light and bright. Interior and exterior freshly painted. Split floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, recessed lighting and big picture windows looking into the back yard. Master bath has separated shower and garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Rain gutters . 3 car garage. A-rated elementary school, easy freeway access, walking trail located across the street.