Phoenix, AZ
4113 W ELECTRA Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

4113 W ELECTRA Lane

4113 West Electra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4113 West Electra Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Open and bright home with vaulted ceilings and a lots of windows Master room with double sink vanity and separate shower and bath tub. House has a patio and desert landscape in the backyard with s fire pit and cobblestone porch! come see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 W ELECTRA Lane have any available units?
4113 W ELECTRA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 W ELECTRA Lane have?
Some of 4113 W ELECTRA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 W ELECTRA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4113 W ELECTRA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 W ELECTRA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4113 W ELECTRA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4113 W ELECTRA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4113 W ELECTRA Lane offers parking.
Does 4113 W ELECTRA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 W ELECTRA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 W ELECTRA Lane have a pool?
No, 4113 W ELECTRA Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4113 W ELECTRA Lane have accessible units?
No, 4113 W ELECTRA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 W ELECTRA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 W ELECTRA Lane has units with dishwashers.

