Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4113 E AVALON Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

4113 E AVALON Drive

4113 East Avalon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4113 East Avalon Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This charming ranch has been tastefully updated throughout. Every surface has been touched and now it is ready for you and your loved ones. With a gracious chef's kitchen that is open to the great room you are going to love living in this South Arcadia home located in the Scottsdale School District. With its oversized yard and well appointed finishes this home is truly a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 E AVALON Drive have any available units?
4113 E AVALON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 E AVALON Drive have?
Some of 4113 E AVALON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 E AVALON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4113 E AVALON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 E AVALON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4113 E AVALON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4113 E AVALON Drive offer parking?
No, 4113 E AVALON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4113 E AVALON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 E AVALON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 E AVALON Drive have a pool?
No, 4113 E AVALON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4113 E AVALON Drive have accessible units?
No, 4113 E AVALON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 E AVALON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 E AVALON Drive has units with dishwashers.
