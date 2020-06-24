4113 E AVALON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This charming ranch has been tastefully updated throughout. Every surface has been touched and now it is ready for you and your loved ones. With a gracious chef's kitchen that is open to the great room you are going to love living in this South Arcadia home located in the Scottsdale School District. With its oversized yard and well appointed finishes this home is truly a must see.