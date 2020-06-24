All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229

4112 North 69th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4112 North 69th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Revonvated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!
Brand new white shaker kitchen cabinets, new counters, new full kitchen appliance package, fresh paint, plus renovated bathrooms! Even comes with a brand new washer and dryer. Carpet only on stairs, the rest of the townhouse has tile.Wonderful secured and private patio area off of the main living area. Los of storage under the stairs available as well. This one will go quickly so schedule your showing now with Western Vistas (623) 877-9400.

(RLNE4691326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 have any available units?
4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 have?
Some of 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 currently offering any rent specials?
4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 pet-friendly?
No, 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 offer parking?
No, 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 does not offer parking.
Does 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 have a pool?
No, 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 does not have a pool.
Does 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 have accessible units?
No, 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 N. 69th Dr. #1229 does not have units with dishwashers.
