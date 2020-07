4110 W YUKON Drive

Amenities

LOVELY FOUR BEDROOM HOUSE WITH NO GOVERNING HOA! FEATURING SEPARATE LIVING ROOM & FAMILY ROOM. THE KITCHEN HAS AN ISLAND FOR EXTRA CABINET SPACE, BAY WINDOWS & INCLUDES A REFRIGERATOR. MASTER BEDROOM HAS AN EXIT TO THE BACKYARD & EXTENDED PATIO. THE MASTER SHOWER IS ENORMOUS & IT' STANDS APART FROM THE GARDEN BATHTUB. LOT INCLUDES RV GATE & SPACE TO PARK WITH A THREE CAR GARAGE & A STORAGE SHED IN THE BACKYARD. DON'T WORRY, THE EXTERIOR WALLS ARE BEING PAINTED THIS MONTH.THERE IS A $100 ADMIN. FEE DUE WITH THE 1ST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IS ALLOWED IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE. PET DEPOSIT IS CHARGED PER PET - RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS ARE NOT PERMITTED. $55 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON, ANY ADULTS OTHER THAN THE MAIN APPLICANTS NEED TO SUBMIT THE BACKGROUND CHECK FORM & $25 TO PROCESS