4110 East Alta Mesa Avenue
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

4110 East Alta Mesa Avenue

4110 East Alta Mesa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4110 East Alta Mesa Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Desert Foothills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fire pit
Charming move in ready single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Phoenix! Conveniently located off of I-10 (Elliot) & 44th. St. Affordable rental in Desert Foothills Estates! Vaulted ceilings, beautiful interior designer paint, and so much more! Large covered patio in back with Mountain Views! Skylights, ceiling fans, built in fire pit, North/South exposure. Close to dining, shopping and I-10 freeway. Appliances Included! This one won't last long at this price!

For information please contact Angie Oliverson by text: 480-798-3198 or email: Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com

View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,449, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,811.25, Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
