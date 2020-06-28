4110 East Alta Mesa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming move in ready single level 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Phoenix! Conveniently located off of I-10 (Elliot) & 44th. St. Affordable rental in Desert Foothills Estates! Vaulted ceilings, beautiful interior designer paint, and so much more! Large covered patio in back with Mountain Views! Skylights, ceiling fans, built in fire pit, North/South exposure. Close to dining, shopping and I-10 freeway. Appliances Included! This one won't last long at this price!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,449, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,811.25, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

