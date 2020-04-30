All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4107 East Windrose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4107 East Windrose Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:06 PM

4107 East Windrose Drive

4107 East Windrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4107 East Windrose Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home in Phoenix! Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertop space. Family room with fireplace. Cozy living room. Covered patio. Huge backyard with mature landscaping. 2 car carport.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 East Windrose Drive have any available units?
4107 East Windrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 East Windrose Drive have?
Some of 4107 East Windrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 East Windrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4107 East Windrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 East Windrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 East Windrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4107 East Windrose Drive offers parking.
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 East Windrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive have a pool?
No, 4107 East Windrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 4107 East Windrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 East Windrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College