Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home in Phoenix! Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertop space. Family room with fireplace. Cozy living room. Covered patio. Huge backyard with mature landscaping. 2 car carport.
Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
Fee Structure: - Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable) - $50 application fee per adult (18+) - $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions) - $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move - 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated) - 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee - Renters Insurance Required
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive have any available units?
4107 East Windrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 East Windrose Drive have?
Some of 4107 East Windrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 East Windrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4107 East Windrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 East Windrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 East Windrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4107 East Windrose Drive offers parking.
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 East Windrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive have a pool?
No, 4107 East Windrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 4107 East Windrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 East Windrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 East Windrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.