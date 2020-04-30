4107 East Windrose Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home in Phoenix! Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertop space. Family room with fireplace. Cozy living room. Covered patio. Huge backyard with mature landscaping. 2 car carport.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.