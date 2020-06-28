4106 N 22ND Street

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully Permitted 10 bed Residential Group Home. 10 Full Bedrooms and 4 baths. Could be used as an assisted living, veterans home, behavioral health facility or a sober home. Excellent central location minutes from freeways, hospitals and bus lines. VA hospital just down the street at Indian school and 7th St. This proeprty was renovated in 2012 including: bathrooms, kitchen and flooring in the bedrooms. New Windows on the south & west side, complete interior & exterior paint. 2 new AC units installed in 2014. Fire suppression sprinkler system installed 2013. This is ready to go for a new operator. Landlord incentive for cosmetic improvements negotible for approved tenants. Minimum 5 year lease. 7 year preferred.