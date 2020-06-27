4104 E LA SALLE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

This absolutely gorgeous home is in a prime location! This is your opportunity to rent a home that has been lovingly cared for and nicely upgraded, plus features desirable location in the fantastic gated community Fiore, in the heart of Phoenix. You will love the sleek modern finishes from the wood floors to the floating shelves, elegant updated fixture and lighting, and added storage spaces throughout the home. Soothing neutral colors and nice large windows for lots of natural light. The backyard shines with a custom fountain and large multi-level decks providing plenty of entertaining space along with spa for cool AZ nights! No pets and no smoking please. Monthly front landscape service included.