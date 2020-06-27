All apartments in Phoenix
4104 E LA SALLE Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

4104 E LA SALLE Street

4104 East La Salle Street · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4104 East La Salle Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
This absolutely gorgeous home is in a prime location! This is your opportunity to rent a home that has been lovingly cared for and nicely upgraded, plus features desirable location in the fantastic gated community Fiore, in the heart of Phoenix. You will love the sleek modern finishes from the wood floors to the floating shelves, elegant updated fixture and lighting, and added storage spaces throughout the home. Soothing neutral colors and nice large windows for lots of natural light. The backyard shines with a custom fountain and large multi-level decks providing plenty of entertaining space along with spa for cool AZ nights! No pets and no smoking please. Monthly front landscape service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 E LA SALLE Street have any available units?
4104 E LA SALLE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 E LA SALLE Street have?
Some of 4104 E LA SALLE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 E LA SALLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4104 E LA SALLE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 E LA SALLE Street pet-friendly?
No, 4104 E LA SALLE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4104 E LA SALLE Street offer parking?
Yes, 4104 E LA SALLE Street offers parking.
Does 4104 E LA SALLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 E LA SALLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 E LA SALLE Street have a pool?
No, 4104 E LA SALLE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4104 E LA SALLE Street have accessible units?
No, 4104 E LA SALLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 E LA SALLE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 E LA SALLE Street has units with dishwashers.
