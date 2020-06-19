4102 E. Ashurst Dr.

Amenities
Fantastic Home! Pool & 3-Car Garage! - Great 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home. This home features neutral paint, carpet and travertine tile throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Tropical backyard with a pool and patio for entertaining. Separate laundry room leading to a 3-car garage with additional refrigerator and utility sink. Open floor plan with fireplace, formal living and dining room, and no HOA!
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
Deposit and Fee Structure:
One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1695
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195
Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1695
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)
Upon approved application the $1695 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.
No Cats Allowed
