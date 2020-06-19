4102 E. Ashurst Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Fantastic Home! Pool & 3-Car Garage! - Great 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home. This home features neutral paint, carpet and travertine tile throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Tropical backyard with a pool and patio for entertaining. Separate laundry room leading to a 3-car garage with additional refrigerator and utility sink. Open floor plan with fireplace, formal living and dining room, and no HOA!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1695

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1695

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1695 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



