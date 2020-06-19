All apartments in Phoenix
4102 E. Ashurst Dr.
4102 E. Ashurst Dr.

4102 East Ashurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4102 East Ashurst Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Home! Pool & 3-Car Garage! - Great 3 bed/ 2.5 bath home. This home features neutral paint, carpet and travertine tile throughout. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Tropical backyard with a pool and patio for entertaining. Separate laundry room leading to a 3-car garage with additional refrigerator and utility sink. Open floor plan with fireplace, formal living and dining room, and no HOA!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1695
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1695
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1695 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. have any available units?
4102 E. Ashurst Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. have?
Some of 4102 E. Ashurst Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4102 E. Ashurst Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. offers parking.
Does 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. has a pool.
Does 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4102 E. Ashurst Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

