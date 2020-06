Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Come and see this cozy Phoenix home with quick access to the 101 loop. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath patio home features an eat-in kitchen, and enclosed storage room. Refrigerator, dishwasher and dryer included. Tenants will also have access to the community pool and recreation area for their enjoyment. **$200.00 of Security Deposit is a non-refundable administration fee.**