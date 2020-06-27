41 West Willetta Street

Amenities

This charming 2-bed historic home is available for rent! The main house is fully furnished in modern style, while maintaining its original details. Unit is also available unfurnished. This home is located in the heart of the city, close to all that downtown Phoenix has to offer! Gorgeous wood floors and neutral colors throughout. All major kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.