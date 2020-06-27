All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 41 West Willetta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
41 West Willetta Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 PM

41 West Willetta Street

41 West Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Downtown Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

41 West Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This charming 2-bed historic home is available for rent! The main house is fully furnished in modern style, while maintaining its original details. Unit is also available unfurnished. This home is located in the heart of the city, close to all that downtown Phoenix has to offer! Gorgeous wood floors and neutral colors throughout. All major kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 West Willetta Street have any available units?
41 West Willetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 41 West Willetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
41 West Willetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 West Willetta Street pet-friendly?
No, 41 West Willetta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 41 West Willetta Street offer parking?
No, 41 West Willetta Street does not offer parking.
Does 41 West Willetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 West Willetta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 West Willetta Street have a pool?
No, 41 West Willetta Street does not have a pool.
Does 41 West Willetta Street have accessible units?
No, 41 West Willetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 41 West Willetta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 West Willetta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 West Willetta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 West Willetta Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College