All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
41 W EDGEMONT Avenue
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 AM

41 W EDGEMONT Avenue

41 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Willo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

41 West Edgemont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Charming restored red brick bungalow in the highly sought after Willo Historic District. 3 bdrm home with stained concrete flooring, arched doorways, coved ceilings and brick fireplace with mantel in living room. French doors lead out to a lovely back courtyard. Kitchen updated with slab stone tile counter & white ceramic double sink. Inside laundry rm & security system w/camera is owned.Front bedroom includes built in shelves & desk, a Murphy bed and a walk in closet. Freshly painted and new carpet 1/19. Conveniently located walking distance to shops, restaurants, St. Joseph Hospital, the light rail & downtown Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue have any available units?
41 W EDGEMONT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue have?
Some of 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
41 W EDGEMONT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue offers parking.
Does 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue have a pool?
No, 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 W EDGEMONT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College