Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:04 PM

407 East Pecan Road

407 East Pecan Road · No Longer Available
Location

407 East Pecan Road, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
407 East Pecan Road Phoenix, AZ 85042 - Cute & cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse with 2 car garage near the Baseline Corridor and convenient to downtown. This townhome comes complete with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Beautiful brand new 18'' ceramic tile throughout the whole house. Private front court yard with sitting area. Backyard is secluded and has an entry gate to the common area.

*** Home Will Be Vacant March 1st *** Home will be professionally cleaned and repairs made prior to new tenants moving in.

We do not accept Section 8 housing vouchers

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE2549614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

