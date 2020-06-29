4069 East Yucca Street

Amenities

This is it! Beautiful Phoenix home with private pool ! Newer paint and carpet, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, fireplace, inside laundry, ceiling fans. French doors lead to backyard with covered flagstone patio, grassy area, pool with new flagstone decking. Mature landscaping, Pool & Landscaping service is included ! Two car garage.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Owner approval and some pet restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.