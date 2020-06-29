All apartments in Phoenix
4069 East Yucca Street
4069 East Yucca Street

4069 East Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

4069 East Yucca Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This is it! Beautiful Phoenix home with private pool ! Newer paint and carpet, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, fireplace, inside laundry, ceiling fans. French doors lead to backyard with covered flagstone patio, grassy area, pool with new flagstone decking. Mature landscaping, Pool & Landscaping service is included ! Two car garage.

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Owner approval and some pet restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4069 East Yucca Street have any available units?
4069 East Yucca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4069 East Yucca Street have?
Some of 4069 East Yucca Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4069 East Yucca Street currently offering any rent specials?
4069 East Yucca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 East Yucca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4069 East Yucca Street is pet friendly.
Does 4069 East Yucca Street offer parking?
Yes, 4069 East Yucca Street offers parking.
Does 4069 East Yucca Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4069 East Yucca Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 East Yucca Street have a pool?
Yes, 4069 East Yucca Street has a pool.
Does 4069 East Yucca Street have accessible units?
No, 4069 East Yucca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 East Yucca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4069 East Yucca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
