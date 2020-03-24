4064 E MEADOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a great home in a great neighborhood inside 101 & 51 loops! Newly painted indoor and outdoor. Energy efficient house with new solar panels and with less than $150 electricity bill. kitchen has new granite countertops with b-fast bar and has gas range with oven. Has new water softener in the garage and drinking RO in the kitchen. New Granite countertops in all bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings make an open/spacious feeling. Floor updated in living room 2018. All tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. Laundry room is inside with new washer/dryer. Beautiful backyard with patio and Gazebo for more outside sitting. 2 car garage has automatic door openers. Home has desired North-South exposure with community park near by. Must see!