This is a great home in a great neighborhood inside 101 & 51 loops! Newly painted indoor and outdoor. Energy efficient house with new solar panels and with less than $150 electricity bill. kitchen has new granite countertops with b-fast bar and has gas range with oven. Has new water softener in the garage and drinking RO in the kitchen. New Granite countertops in all bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings make an open/spacious feeling. Floor updated in living room 2018. All tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. Laundry room is inside with new washer/dryer. Beautiful backyard with patio and Gazebo for more outside sitting. 2 car garage has automatic door openers. Home has desired North-South exposure with community park near by. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4064 E MEADOW Drive have any available units?
4064 E MEADOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4064 E MEADOW Drive have?
Some of 4064 E MEADOW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4064 E MEADOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4064 E MEADOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.