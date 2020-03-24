All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4064 E MEADOW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4064 E MEADOW Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:20 AM

4064 E MEADOW Drive

4064 East Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4064 East Meadow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a great home in a great neighborhood inside 101 & 51 loops! Newly painted indoor and outdoor. Energy efficient house with new solar panels and with less than $150 electricity bill. kitchen has new granite countertops with b-fast bar and has gas range with oven. Has new water softener in the garage and drinking RO in the kitchen. New Granite countertops in all bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings make an open/spacious feeling. Floor updated in living room 2018. All tile flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. Laundry room is inside with new washer/dryer. Beautiful backyard with patio and Gazebo for more outside sitting. 2 car garage has automatic door openers. Home has desired North-South exposure with community park near by. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4064 E MEADOW Drive have any available units?
4064 E MEADOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4064 E MEADOW Drive have?
Some of 4064 E MEADOW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4064 E MEADOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4064 E MEADOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4064 E MEADOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4064 E MEADOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4064 E MEADOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4064 E MEADOW Drive offers parking.
Does 4064 E MEADOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4064 E MEADOW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4064 E MEADOW Drive have a pool?
No, 4064 E MEADOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4064 E MEADOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4064 E MEADOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4064 E MEADOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4064 E MEADOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College