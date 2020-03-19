All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:11 PM

4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue

4055 West Aire Libre Avenue · (480) 278-9733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4055 West Aire Libre Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
business center
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
parking
garage
This beautiful single story family home welcomes you with a large open floor plan in Brandywyne Subdivision. Home features with a light & bright formal living room, dining room combination which leads to a cozy eat-in kitchen open a spacious family room. Carpeted living areas and bedrooms. Tiles in the right places. King-sized Master's bedroom with doubled sinks, separate bath and shower, and a walk-in closet. Conveniently located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot with North & South exposure and close proximity to I-17, loop 101, ASU West Campus, Midwestern University, and Shopping and Business Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have any available units?
4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have?
Some of 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
