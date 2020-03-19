4055 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center parking garage

This beautiful single story family home welcomes you with a large open floor plan in Brandywyne Subdivision. Home features with a light & bright formal living room, dining room combination which leads to a cozy eat-in kitchen open a spacious family room. Carpeted living areas and bedrooms. Tiles in the right places. King-sized Master's bedroom with doubled sinks, separate bath and shower, and a walk-in closet. Conveniently located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot with North & South exposure and close proximity to I-17, loop 101, ASU West Campus, Midwestern University, and Shopping and Business Centers.