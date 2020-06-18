All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

4052 E LUPINE Avenue

4052 East Lupine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4052 East Lupine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Nestled in the beautiful and serene Fountains Community, this 2Bd/2Ba 1481Sf home is perfect for the buyer seeking the resort living feel. Soaring ceilings showcase the open feel of this home, while the plantation shutters throughout allow for privacy and energy efficiency. The spacious backyard with a pool is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the amazing Arizona weather. Close to Paradise Valley shopping and restaurants as well as within a few miles of the best hiking trails Phoenix has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4052 E LUPINE Avenue have any available units?
4052 E LUPINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4052 E LUPINE Avenue have?
Some of 4052 E LUPINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4052 E LUPINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4052 E LUPINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4052 E LUPINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4052 E LUPINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4052 E LUPINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4052 E LUPINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4052 E LUPINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4052 E LUPINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4052 E LUPINE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4052 E LUPINE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4052 E LUPINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4052 E LUPINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4052 E LUPINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4052 E LUPINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
