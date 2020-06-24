All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue

4049 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4049 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spectacular Town Home in the heart of Phoenix. Do Not Miss this opportunity. This 2 Bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath, plus an additional downstair 3/4 bath is like no other. This unique but very quaint community offer a lifestyle you will love. This property offers, great space with a feel of a detached home. The property offers an open and bright layout with a nice size kitchen, inside laundry and a large private patio, two cover parking spaces and a community you will love with a community pool, mature landscaping and just an amazing place to call home. Close to freeways, walking distance to restaurants and just minutes to the airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
