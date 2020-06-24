4049 E CAMPBELL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spectacular Town Home in the heart of Phoenix. Do Not Miss this opportunity. This 2 Bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath, plus an additional downstair 3/4 bath is like no other. This unique but very quaint community offer a lifestyle you will love. This property offers, great space with a feel of a detached home. The property offers an open and bright layout with a nice size kitchen, inside laundry and a large private patio, two cover parking spaces and a community you will love with a community pool, mature landscaping and just an amazing place to call home. Close to freeways, walking distance to restaurants and just minutes to the airport.